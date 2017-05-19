Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Arabia to sign trade, political deals with U.S. during Trump’s visit -FM

Posted on May 19, 2017

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Thursday that it would sign commercial and political deals with the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh next week, Al Arabiya local news reported. Saudi Foreign Minister, Adel Jubeir, told a news conference in Riyadh that an Arab-Islamic-American Summit, to be attended by 37 world leaders, would focus on…

