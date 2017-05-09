Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Energy Minister says may extend oil output cuts beyond 2017

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, said on Monday that oil markets were rebalancing after years of oversupply. He said he still expected an OPEC-led deal to cut output during the first half of the year to be extended to all of 2017. The OPEC, of which Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader, and other…

