Saudi Foreign Minister Says Arab Islamic American Summit Will Promote Partnership to Fight Terrorism

PR Newswire (press release)

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the Arab Islamic American Summit, held today in Riyadh, was an important step in building an …



and more »