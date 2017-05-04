Saudi King Orders Government Authorities to Allow Women Apply for Services without Approval of Male “Guardians”
Saudi King Salman Al-Saud on Thursday ordered concerned government authorities to allow women apply for services without the approval of their guardians, Sabq online news reported. The current procedures to get various government services include providing written approval by the women’s guardians to process their applications. The guardians could be the fathers, brothers, husbands, sons […]
