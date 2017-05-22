Saved! Huge Biggie Smalls mural will stay on Bed-Stuy building – New York’s PIX11 / WPIX-TV
|
New York’s PIX11 / WPIX-TV
|
Saved! Huge Biggie Smalls mural will stay on Bed-Stuy building
New York’s PIX11 / WPIX-TV
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn –– A mural commemorating Brooklyn rapper Biggie Smalls will stay in his old neighborhood after a local artists organization reached an agreement with the building's landlord Monday afternoon, a spokesperson with …
This Two-Story Biggie Smalls Mural In Bed-Stuy Is Being Held Hostage For $1250 Per Month
Bed-Stuy Biggie Mural to Stay After Landlord's Change of Heart, Artist Says
Notorious B.I.G. Mural Will Be Destroyed
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!