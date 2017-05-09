#SaveLikeMum: Share Your Mum’s Funny Way of Saving & Stand a Chance to Win N20,000 for you & your Mum in Access Bank Mother’s Day Contest
Growing up, all mums had an incredible superpower that many take for granted – their smart saving skills. Think of all the dash money yours “helped” you keep, or the soup money she magically doubled. Or the sweet money she always had stashed somewhere (but never shared!). Seriously, Mums’ innovative ways of saving deserve spots […]
