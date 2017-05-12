Sayanora, Pixie Cut! Miley Cyrus Has Bohemian New Hairstyle – Bravo (blog)
Bravo (blog)
Sayanora, Pixie Cut! Miley Cyrus Has Bohemian New Hairstyle
Bravo (blog)
What happened to Miley Cyrus's pixie cut? The singer just released a video for her new song "Malibu," and she has a low-key, beachy new look to match the subject of her summery jam. In the video, Miley's traded in her signature sass for a decidedly …
