Scam Alert! Google Docs Phishing Scam making the rounds

Quick warning! If there’s an e-mail in your inbox asking you to open a Google Docs from someone, and you don’t know who it is, don’t open it. It’s probably aÂ phishing email disguised as a contact attempting to share a file from Google Docs, says Google. The scam is one of the oldest around, akin […]

