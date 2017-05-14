Scammers using my boobs to deceive people –Roman Goddess – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Scammers using my boobs to deceive people –Roman Goddess
The Punch
Ask the average Nigerian guy who is active on Instagram; he wouldn't have a hard time telling you about internet sensation, Roman Goddess. With the handle, @roman goddess she has over 200, 000 followers and going by the volume of likes and comments …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!