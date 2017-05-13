Scandal: Naval officer was killed by his brother over father’s property. Read more….

A Naval Officer identified as Wale Allen was murdered by his brother, over the property of their father. This was disclosed by a Police detective, Uthman Lamidi, on Friday who told an Ikeja High Court presided by Justice Raliatu Adebiyi. Wale was allegedly murdered by Abiodun Allen, 31, following an argument over their father’s property. According …

The post Scandal: Naval officer was killed by his brother over father’s property. Read more…. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

