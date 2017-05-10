Pages Navigation Menu

Scandal will reportedly End after 7th Season

Early reports claim ABC Series, “Scandal” is set to make the 7th season its final one. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the network is expected to announce at next week’s upfront presentation that the Shonda Rhimes drama starring Kerry Washington will end with its previously announced seventh season. ABC, producers ABC Studios and Shondaland declined […]

