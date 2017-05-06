School Bus drown into a river, 29 students confirmed dead

Twenty-nine pupils comprising 12 boys and 17 girls lost their lives this morning when the bus conveying them to an examination veered off the road and plunged into a river. Two of their teachers and the bus driver also died. The incident, which happened near Karatu, northern part of Tanzania, threw the East African country …

