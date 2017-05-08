Pages Navigation Menu

School forces female students to remove bras to prevent cheating

Posted on May 8, 2017

Some students have been forced to remove their bra due to the metal strapped to their bra when they made to go into their examination hall at TISK English Medium School in Kannur, Southern India. Report says hundreds of students sat for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for admissions to undergraduate medical courses across […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

