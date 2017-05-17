Pages Navigation Menu

Schools discipline: Osun sets to deploy 600 education marshals

Posted on May 17, 2017

IN ITS BID to restore sanity to the education system and enhance teaching and learning process in all the public schools across the state, the government of Osun State is set to deploy 600 Education Marshals to all public schools in the state. The scheme, when fully constituted, will help to curb all forms of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

