Schweinsteiger Sure Bayern Will Win

Former Bayern Munich star, Bastian Schweinsteiger is very sure his former club will win the Champions League again.

Bayern Munich will only be adding one trophy to their trophy case this season, their fifth Bundesliga title this season .

The World Cup winning veteran midfielder is now plying his trade for Chicago Fire in the MLS and is quite sure the Bundesliga giants will once again claim the prestigious UCL.

“No, Bayern Munich is for me one of the top three clubs at the moment in the world,” Schweinsteiger told Goal . “It’s not easy when you lose in the Champions League, or you when lose the cup. I know what it feels like. But still, Bayern Munich is a huge club and they don’t need a transition in my eyes.

“They have great players, they have everything there. Sometimes in these matches, when Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich or Juventus Turin are playing against each other, there are small details that make the difference if you win or not.”

“I’m quite sure in the next two or three years they’re going to win the Champions League again,” Schweinsteiger said.

The post Schweinsteiger Sure Bayern Will Win appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

