Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S/Court fixes May 25 to entertain PDP’s appeal – Daily Trust

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

S/Court fixes May 25 to entertain PDP's appeal
Daily Trust
The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed May 25 to hear application for the withdrawal of appeal filed against the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff. Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, had …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.