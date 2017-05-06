Screen goddess Genevieve Nnaji makes directing debut in “Lion Heart”
Nollywood goddess, Genevieve Nnaji has made her debut as a director in a new movie titled, “Lion Heart”, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The epic movie shot in Enugu, features an awesome array of top Nollywood stars, including veterans such as Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu and Nkem Owoh. Others include Steve…
