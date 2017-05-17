SDGs Boosts Benue Communities’ Economy, Healthcare
By AGBO-PAUL AUGUSTINE, Abuja
Communities in Benue State have benefitted from several economic
empowerment and community development projects initiated in the statethrough the office of the Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Development Corporation, SDGs and NEPAD, the National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS) has said.
NUBESS in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday and signed by its
national president, Comrade Agoh Mfo Basil, said the body was excited by the activities of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) saying the communities that were neglected are now being catered for.
He explained that the union took pains to follow through the claims made by the Adviser to Benue State Governor on Development
Corporation, SDGs and NEPAD, Dr. Magdalyne Dura and have reached the conclusion that activities undertaken will rejuvenate the communities and the state in general.
“NUBESS has found out with satisfaction that the office of the
Special Adviser on Development Cooperation, SDGs and NEPAD has been able to extensively intervene in this area, through the construction
of fully equipped modern Primary Health Care Centres with referral
vehicles and drugs.
“For too long, primary healthcare service has been neglected and the construction of 23 new ones equipped with modern facility is a
serious boost to access to primary healthcare by our populations that
are scattered in the hinterlands, which are most often neglected.”
