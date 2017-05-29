Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S’dumo Dlamini fails to inspire at Cosatu meeting as he bemoans state of the alliance – Mail & Guardian

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

S'dumo Dlamini fails to inspire at Cosatu meeting as he bemoans state of the alliance
Mail & Guardian
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president S'dumo Dlamini has warned that the federation cannot survive without the ANC-led tripartite alliance, which he said is in a state of disarray with the different partners being undermined by the …
ANC sends Ramaphosa, not Zuma, to address Cosatu Central Committee MeetingThe South African
WATCH: 'Zuma is a tsamaye,' #CosatuCC delegates singIndependent Online
'We want Cyril Ramaphosa as the next ANC president': CosatuTalk of the Town (press release)
Eyewitness News –Citizen –eNCA
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.