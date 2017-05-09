Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Ex-Chef for Sexual Harassment and Retaliation – Billboard
Billboard
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Ex-Chef for Sexual Harassment and Retaliation
Billboard
Diddy's former chef says she was framed for theft and fired after complaining about sexual harassment and not being paid for overtime, according to a complaint filed Monday (May 8) in L.A. County Superior Court. Cindy Rueda is suing for Sean Combs …
Diddy Sued for Sexual Harassment by Former Chef
Sean Combs' Chef Alleges He and His Friends Exposed Themselves to Her
Diddy Reportedly Sued By Former Personal Chef For Sexual Harassment
