Sean Tizzle set to drops visuals to “Latin Lover” produced by Juliet Ibrahim and featuring Nadia Ibrahim | Watch Trailer

Posted on May 6, 2017

Nigerian singer Sean Tizzle takes a different route with this latin-themed music video aptly titled ‘Latin Lover‘. ‘Latin Lover‘ which is off the “Moving Forward” EP Album Vol.1 stars Nadia Ibrahim and is produced by Juliet Ibrahim‘s  Jewelz Productions. The song features Dax Mpire and is produced by Blaq Jerzee. See Photos: Watch the trailer below:

