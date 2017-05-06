Search still on for girl, 3, who went missing in Cape Town – News24
News24
Search still on for girl, 3, who went missing in Cape Town
News24
Cape Town – Three-year-old Courtney Peters is still nowhere to be found after she went missing in Elsies River earlier in the week, Western Cape police said on Saturday. Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the search was ongoing. The girl was last seen at …
