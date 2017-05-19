S/East zone not excluded from ongoing rail project – Ministry of Transportation

Abuja -The Federal Ministry of Transportation on Friday said that the South-East zone had not been excluded from the Federal Government’s ongoing rail projects.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations, Yetunde Sonaike, said that the ministry was embarking on two major rail projects in the country.

She said that the ongoing rail projects were the Coastal Rail Project from Lagos-Calabar and the Lagos-Kano rail lines.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation wishes to state clearly that the South-East geopolitical zone has not been excluded from the Federal Government ongoing rail projects.

“The two major rail projects of the Federal Government are the Coastal Rail Project from Lagos-Calabar, which traverse Lagos-Shagamu-Ore-Benin City-Sapele-Warri-Yenogoa.

“ With siding to Otuoke-Port Harcourt-Aba-Uyo-calabar and branch line from Benin City Abudu-Onitsha, including Onitsha rail bridge.

“ Lagos-Kano rail project will traverse Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan-Oshogbo-Ilorin-Jebba-Minna-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano, with branch line from Minna-Abuja and Abuja-Kaduna. “

Sonaike said that the loan from China Exim Bank would be used to fund the three segments from the two major rail projects which were Lagos-Ibadan, Kano-Kaduna and Lagos- Kano.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation wishes to state categorically that the loan from China Exim Bank will be used to fund the following three segments from the two major rail projects.

“Lagos-Ibadan, from Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan with extension to Apapa Port Complex with the segment two of Lagos-Kano.

“Kano-Kaduna, segment 3A of Lagos-Kano, Calabar-Port Harcourt, which will pass through Port Harcourt-Aba-Uyo-Calabar with extension to Onne Deep Sea Port.

She said that the federal government rail project touches various sections of the country and therefore no section would be left out.

The director stressed that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari remain committed in reviving the rail infrastructure.

“The rail project is aimed at fast- tracking economic diversification as well as optimising the Federal Government’s change agenda in the transportation sector which will serve as an economic index for growth and development.“

