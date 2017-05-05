SEC dissolves Ikeja Hotels’ board, appoints interim board – Vanguard
The Eagle Online
SEC dissolves Ikeja Hotels' board, appoints interim board
Vanguard
THE Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, yesterday, announced the dissolution of the Board of Directors of Ikeja Hotels Plc due to unresolved internal crisis involving the major shareholders. The Commission also appointed an Interim Board led by …
