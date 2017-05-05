SEC fires Ikeja Hotels board, appoints interim replacement
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday dissolved the board of Ikeja Hotels and appointed a new one to act on the interim. The capital market regulator explained that it had to take the decision it described as “proactive measure,” due to unresolved internal crisis involving majority shareholders of company. The Commission said the action […]
