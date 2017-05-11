SEC insists on June 2017 cessation of dividend warrants – The Nation Newspaper
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
SEC insists on June 2017 cessation of dividend warrants
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's apex capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday said the June 30, 2017 deadline for cessation of dividend warrants in Nigeria remains sacrosanct, urging shareholders to take advantage of the ongoing free …
2.2 million investors registered for Nigeria's e-dividend payment platform
Multiple accounts: Shareholders tackle SEC over transfer of shares to NCMDF
[ May 10, 2017 ] E-dividend: SEC records 2.2million shareholders register Business News
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!