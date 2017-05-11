Pages Navigation Menu

SEC insists on June 2017 cessation of dividend warrants – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 11, 2017


SEC insists on June 2017 cessation of dividend warrants
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's apex capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday said the June 30, 2017 deadline for cessation of dividend warrants in Nigeria remains sacrosanct, urging shareholders to take advantage of the ongoing free …
