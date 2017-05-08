Security agents avert crisis in Kaduna

Ben Agande

Kaduna – A swift intervention by security agents Monday morning averted a crisis in Kaduna when some hoodlums attacked a middle aged man in the Kabala west area of the city.

Though one account said the man who was attacked eventually died as a result of excessive bleeding, security sources said no life was lost.

The incidence however threw the city into confusion for a few hours before normalcy was restored.

According to an a witness who declined to be named, some hoodlums stabbed the middle aged man when he resisted attempts by the urchins to collect his telephone handset on Sunday near a football viewing centre after the English premiership match between Manchester United and Arsenal football clubs.

The eyewitness said:”some hoodlums attacked a middle age man after the football match between Manchester Unites and Arsenal on Sunday. He resisted their attempt to steal his phone. Though the police intervened and brought the crisis under control, the man unfortunately died from his wounds. His friends mobilised and went on a retaliatory attack on Monday, causing confusion in the area. The quick intervention of security personnel saved the situation from escalating further” he said.

