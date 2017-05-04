Security Forces Mistakenly Shoot Somali’s Youngest Minister to Death

Officials say Somali security forces attached to the country’s Auditor-General, Nur Farah, shot dead the minister for public works in his car in the capital Mogadishu, after mistaking him for an Islamist militant. Mogadishu mayoral spokesman Abdifatah Halane said the minister, Abbas Siraji, 31, who was also a lawmaker, was killed “by mistake”. “They opened fire […]

