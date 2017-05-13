Security Guard Steals His Boss’ N24.4m, Threatens Him With Whistle-blowing – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Security Guard Steals His Boss' N24.4m, Threatens Him With Whistle-blowing
Information Nigeria
Alfred Andrew, 40, has been arrested for stealing from his boss, a businessman and a resident of Gwarimpa Housing Estate, FCt Abuja, Benedict Emmanuel. On May 6, businessman and resident of Gwarimpa Housing Estate, FCT, Abuja, Benedict Emmanuel, …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!