Security Infrastructure: We Have Made Investments More Than Any Government

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration has made more investments in the upgrade of security infrastructure than any other state government in the country.

Wike made the declaration on Wednesday when he received members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), at Government House, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The NMA members had marched from Garrison Junction, Aba Road, through major streets of Port Harcourt to Government House, to protest the killing of their colleague by criminals.

The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Chukwuemeka Woke, said he remains committed to the security of lives and property in Rivers State.

He stated that crime and criminality have drastically reduced in the state because of the administration’s investments

The governor however, said every society has security issues, pointing out that despite the reduction in insecurity, crime has not been totally eliminated.

He said, ” The Wike administration is committed to the security of every person living and doing business in the state. That is why we have made massive investments in security.

“I challenge any state with alternative facts to come forward and declare. We will continue to support security agencies to make the state more secure.”.

The governor commiserated with the doctors on the killing of their colleague, pointing that administration will work with security agencies to bring the criminals to justice.

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Rivers State, Dr Datonye Alasia, said that they were on a peaceful march to draw the attention of security agencies and the state government on the death of doctor, who lost her life to kidnappers.

Alasia said that the state health sector will be troubled if health professionals are under threat from criminals .

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

