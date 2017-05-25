Security: IOM partners ECOWAS on harmonised migration data

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is to partner with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in having a functional and reliable harmonised migration data for the sub-region.

The IOM Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Ms Enira krdzalic‎, disclosed this at the end of a workshop/training on Migration Data Management in ECOWAS on Thursday in Abuja.

The IOM officer stressed the need for effective migration management and adequate data on migrants in the ECOWAS sub-region for proper planning and policy implementation.

She said “migration is a fact of life and it serves an important purpose as it allows civilisation to flourish and help in cross-cultural exchanges.

“Effective migration management requires solid data management foundation; it is, therefore, essential that ECOWAS and its member states establish a harmonised system of data collection and management.”

krdzalic‎ said the workshop was meant to train key stakeholders, including ECOWAS and immigration officials on how to collate, analyse, harmonise and use migration data in the sub-region.

“I would like to assure ECOWAS that the IOM and‎ the Free Movement of Persons and Migration (FMM, West Africa) would be your partner in your request to create the necessary data collection mechanism in your respective countries,” she said.

The three-day workshop highlighted the need for improved administrative data sources and include migration section in the census of ECOWAS member states.

The workshop was attended by officials from ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS member states, EU, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Non Governmental Organisations.

The post Security: IOM partners ECOWAS on harmonised migration data appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

