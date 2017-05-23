Security Measures In Place For Europa League Final In Stockholm- UEFA

UEFA has released a statement claiming that there are no suggestions that the Europa League final will be targeted by terrorists following the attack in Manchester.

Twenty-two people were killed and a further 59 injured when an explosion went off shortly after 10.30pm when American popstar Ariana Grande finished her concert at the Manchester Arena.

Police have confirmed that children are among the fatalities, and that one man carried out the attack alone and died at the scene.

Manchester United, who have paid tribute to the victims of the attack, are due to face Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday night.

The European governing body’s statement read: “UEFA is shocked by last night’s attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected. There is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks.

“UEFA has been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project.

“Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented following the attacks in Stockholm last April. Due to the tight security arrangements, UEFA urges fans to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, as detailed checks will be made at the entrances, resulting in potential delays in accessing the stadium.”

The final will be staged at the Friends Arena and kickoff is scheduled for 7.45pm.

