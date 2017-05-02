Security takes over troubled area in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Bloody clash between the Afizere and Anaguta tribes of Jos North local government area of Plateau State was averted on Monday by members of the Operation Safe Haven who are keeping the peace in the State even as the security operatives have taken over the area.

Vanguard learnt that trouble started at the Angwan Rukuba junction area of the city when some Afizere youths removed a signboard mounted by the Anaguta tribe, to show the resident of their leader in the area, an act which infuriated the Afizere community.

The skirmish caused tension in the area but the timely intervention of security agencies doused the tension and normalcy returned to the area.

It would be recalled that the two tribes are in court over ownership of certain part of the city.

A youth leader in the area, Joshua Gara told Vanguard that the signboard’s removal was the cause of the disagreement but the timely intervention of the security saved the day.

At the time of this report, heavy security presence are seen around the area to the nearby Three containers and Tina junction and citizens were seen going about their businesses.

The post Security takes over troubled area in Jos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

