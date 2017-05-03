See 5 Nigerian movies listed for Paris awards

Five Nigerian movies have been listed to compete for the “People’s Choice Award” at the 2017 edition of Nollywood Week Paris Film Festival. According to the organisers ( www.nollywoodweek.com), the movies include award winning ‘76’ directed by Izu Ojukwu, ‘The Wedding Party’ directed by Kemi Adetiba and ‘Dinner’, a movie directed by Jay -Franklyn Jituboh. …

