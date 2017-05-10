See Adorable photo of Debie-Rise’s father hugging her as she returned home

Ex-Big Brother Naija star, singer and guitarist, Deborah Ebun, popularly called Debie-Rise, finally got that fatherly high from her dad. Recall that during the show, she had told fellow housemates how she ran out of her home because her dad, a pastor, would not let her attend the show. She just took to her Instagram …

The post See Adorable photo of Debie-Rise’s father hugging her as she returned home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

