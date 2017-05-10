Pages Navigation Menu

See Adorable photo of Debie-Rise’s father hugging her as she returned home

Ex-Big Brother Naija star, singer and guitarist, Deborah Ebun, popularly called Debie-Rise, finally got that fatherly high from her dad. Recall that during the show, she had told fellow housemates how she ran out of her home because her dad, a pastor, would not let her attend the show. She just took to her Instagram …

The post See Adorable photo of Debie-Rise's father hugging her as she returned home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

