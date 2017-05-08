See Alafin Of Oyo Showing Off His Dancing Styles At World Sango Festival Day Celebration (Photos)

ALAAFIN OF OYO, IKU BABA YEYE pictured dancing to traditional talking drum and Sekere during the Oyo State day at World Sango Festival.

See photos below





The post See Alafin Of Oyo Showing Off His Dancing Styles At World Sango Festival Day Celebration (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

