See Alafin Of Oyo Showing Off His Dancing Styles At World Sango Festival Day Celebration (Photos)
ALAAFIN OF OYO, IKU BABA YEYE pictured dancing to traditional talking drum and Sekere during the Oyo State day at World Sango Festival.
See photos below
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post See Alafin Of Oyo Showing Off His Dancing Styles At World Sango Festival Day Celebration (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!