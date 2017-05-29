Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Daddy Freeze’s Response To Twitter User Who Made Statement About Using Condoms

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

I wonder what the psychological state of Onyekachi would be after seeing this response from Daddy Freeze on his comment – he had recently, sent in a tweet on his opinions about using condoms. Onyekachi says using condoms is a sign that one is sleeping with whom he/she is not supposed to sleep with (See …

The post See Daddy Freeze’s Response To Twitter User Who Made Statement About Using Condoms appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.