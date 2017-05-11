Pages Navigation Menu

See Famous Yoruba Actress That Played Olajumoke Orisaguna In New Movie | PHOTOS

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment

Top Yoruba Actress, Fathia Balogun is starring as Olajumoke Orisaguna in New Movie which is set to be released in few months to come. She was pictured hawking breads as top model, Olajumoke Orisaguna used to before she was discovered by TY Bello.

