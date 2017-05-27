Pages Navigation Menu

See fans’ reactions after Don Jazzy congratulates Dbanj over new born baby

Mavin Record Boss, Donjazzy, earlier today took to his Instagram to congratulate his former Label Mate and Bestfriend, DBanj who welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Didi yesterday in the United States. The 34-year-old singer shared the picture of Dbanj’s new born and captioned it; “wowww congrats bro, I dey come chop rice” hehehehe …

