Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See fans reactions after Tonto Dikeh throws shade at her husband with reference to a frog (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress, Tonto Dikeh made a post today on her Instagram page about marriage and relationship, and this has of course attracted attacks from her fans. She supposedly threw a shade to her husband with the post, and this didn’t go down well with some of her followers who felt a lot of people looked up …

The post See fans reactions after Tonto Dikeh throws shade at her husband with reference to a frog (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.