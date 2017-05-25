See Full List Of Less Competitive Nigeria Federal Universities You Can Choose For Change Of Course/Institution 2017

We have already brought you information that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started the selling forms for the change of course/institution.

The essence of the change of course/institution form is for candidates to switch to institutions where they stand a better chance of getting admitted.

JAMB knows that not all candidates will be able to score what they require to get admission into their chosen courses. That is the reason why JAMB will release the change of course/institution form after the UTME every year.

Assuming you scored below 200, getting admitted into Universities like University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), or Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria would be extremely difficult and almost impossible. It becomes even more impossible if you choose a very competitive course like engineering course or medical course.

It is difficult to get admitted into these courses because there are tens of thousands of candidates that have applied for these courses. Out of these candidates, there are still thousands of them that have scored 200+. The basic rule is that candidates with the highest scores are considered first. But then, the fact is, they have more than enough students with UTME score of 200+ to admit into the University, so there is no way they can consider people that have scored anything less.

So, if you chose a competitive University, and did not score at least 200 in JAMB, then you should buy the change of course form, choose a less competitive University, choose a course from that University, so you can be admitted.

We will give you a list of Federal Universities you can choose from that are less competitive. These universities in the list are mostly relatively new Universities, ensure you choose from them, as you stand a better chance here if your UTME score is between 180 and 200.

Below is the list of 12 less competitive Federal Universities you can choose for change of course/institution

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY,OYE EKITI FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY BIRNIN KEBBI FEDERAL UNIVERSITY DUTSENMA, KATSINA STATE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GASHUA, YOBE STATE. FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LAFIA, NASARAWA STATE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY LOKOJA FEDERAL UNIVERSITY KASHERE, GOMBE STATE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY NDIFU-ALIKE, EBONYI STATE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OTUOKE, BAYELSA STATE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY WUKARI, TARABA STATE

