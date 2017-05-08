See full list of winners at the MTV TV Awards 2017

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Adam Devine, were a roller coaster of tear-jerking speeches and larger-than-life performances.

The Likes Of Emma Watson, Chaning Tatum and a host of others won a award at the ceremony.

See full list of winners below:



Movie of the year:

“Beauty and the Beast” (WINNER)

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

Best actor in a movie:

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” (WINNER)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Show of the year:

“Stranger Things” (WINNER)

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“This Is Us”

Best actor in a show:

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” (WINNER)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Best kiss:

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight” (WINNER)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Best villain:

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”

Best host:

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show” (WINNER)

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Best documentary:

“13th“

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

Best reality competition:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (WINNER)

“America’s Got Talent”

“MasterChef Junior”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

Best comedic performance:

Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out” (WINNER)

Adam Devine – “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – “Broad City”

Seth MacFarlane – “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen – “Sausage Party”

Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Best hero:

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Mike Colter – “Luke Cage”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Tearjerker:

“This Is Us” – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (WINNER)

“Game of Thrones” – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

“Me Before You” – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

“Moonlight” – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

Next generation:

Daniel Kaluuya (WINNER)

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best duo:

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – “Logan” (WINNER)

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – “The Voice”

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – “Atlanta”

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Best American story:

“Blackish” (WINNER)

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

Best fight against the system:

“Hidden Figures” (WINNER)

“Get Out”

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”

Trending:

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – “Lip Sync Battle” (WINNER)

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday Night Live”

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – “Dr. Phil”

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best musical moment:

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – “Grease: Live” (WINNER)

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend –”Beauty and the Beast”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “La La Land”

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – “Hairspray Live!”

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – “The Get Down

