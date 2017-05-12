See Graphic Photos Of Female Police Officer Attached To Enugu Deputy Governor Shot Dead By Gunmen
‘Painfull dead, Sgt Helen Sunday, Orderly to Enugu State duputy govornor, was shot by unknown gun men at transekulu Enugu after dia convoy motor drop ha very close to ha resident after coming back from work, Ohh may ha soul RIP’
