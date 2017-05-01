See how Abia state Governor engages a Chinese investor in a fight
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state engages a Chinese investor in arm wrestling at the state house. See photo below:
The post See how Abia state Governor engages a Chinese investor in a fight appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!