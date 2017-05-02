See how female police officer, Dolapo Badmus rocks Ruggedman’s shirt
It was nice to see the Zonal Police PRO for Zone 2, the beautiful SP Dolapo Badmus post a picture wearing Ruggedmans shirt on her instagram @opetodolapo . In the picture she looks good wearing the “Legends tshirt” from Ruggedmans Twentieth September Wears clothing line. What do you think?
The post See how female police officer, Dolapo Badmus rocks Ruggedman’s shirt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
