See How Police Officers Escaped Death In Third Mainland Crash

POLICE OFFICERS ESCAPE DEATH IN THIRD MAINLAND CRASH

Two men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the Lagos State Police Command escapes death by the whiskers after a mainland bound Nigerian Custom Service car, Peugeot 406, rammed into a RRS vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge today, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

An Eyewitness who narrated to Eyes Of Lagos said that the Customs car with the registration number CS 479 HQ, lost control and rammed into the stationary vehicle which had the officers in it at the time of impact.

The RRS diclosed that the Custom car, which was heading towards Oworoshoki had a burst tyre before losing control and ran into RRS vehicle park to check crime situation on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The RRS patrol vehicle, with the registration number, RRS 390 LA, is one of the 20 newly handed over Nissan Almera vehicle to the outfit to mark Lagos @50 commemoration.

During the accident, two RRS officers sustained various injuries while the Customs officer driving the other vehicle was also injured due to the collision.

The injured officers have been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, for medical care.

See another photo from the scene below.

