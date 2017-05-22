Pages Navigation Menu

See How Thief’s Face Was Ripped Off By American Pit Bull Dog (Graphic Video)

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World

A man was attacked by an American pit bull terrier as he tried to burgle a home in Brazil.

According to reports, the thief waited for the residents to leave for work before he broke in, unaware that there was a pit bull guarding the property.

In the video clips below, his face was ripped off while he can be seen gasping for breath, lying on a hospital bed.

Doctors can be heard laughing at him in the background.

Watch video below:

