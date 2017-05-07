See How Toolz Announced the Conception of Her First Child
Popular media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru is pregnant. The OAP and her hubby, Tunde Demuren, revealed this yesterday at Banky and Adesua’s introduction. The OAP took to her Instagram to share the great news writing; “#TreeADem #ThreeOfUs Grateful to God always!!!,” Source; Instagram
