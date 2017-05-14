Pages Navigation Menu

See How Uriel Turned Down A Social Media Beggar

Posted on May 14, 2017

Big Brother Naija 2017 ex-housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa, who took to Instagram to share a photo of her rocking a beautiful gown, was asked by fan to give her the gown as a gift. However, Uriel in her reply, told her that she just bought the gown and she be allowed to wear it for …

