See Kemi Olunloyo chat with Daddy Freeze from Port Harcourt prison

Kemi Olunloyo speaks with Daddy Freeze from Port Harcourt prison and the radio presenter shares the conversation on Instagram. Daddy Freeze writes along the clip: Just got off the phone with KEMI OLUNLOYO who after 51 days in captivity, has refused to be broken. Another video coming up shortly! – #FreeHNN #FreeTheSheeple Listen to their …

